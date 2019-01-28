FOOD & DRINK

New Fishtown barber shop Fresh Image And Grooming opens its doors

Photo: Fresh Image and Grooming/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new barber shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1518 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown, the fresh addition is called Fresh Image and Grooming.

Committed to current trends and modern style, says its website, this barber shop will style your hair any way you want. The shop even features a "Lookbook" on their site, allowing you to browse through several different hair styles.

Fresh Image and Grooming has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper John C. added, "I drove all the way from Cherry Hill to get a haircut here. I got my wedding cut and like my wife says it looks great."

And Ken K. wrote, "Awesome barbershop with a really clean and modern feel inside and plenty of amenities. I also had no idea the type of haircut I wanted and Nick helped me find the perfect cut!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fresh Image and Grooming is open from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
