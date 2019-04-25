NEW FLAVOR ALERT! Blue Bell releases Cookie Cake Ice Cream for limited time

Starting Thursday, the creamery's newest flavor, Cookie Cake, hits store shelves in half gallon and pint sizes.
Blue Bell says the ice cream is chock-full of chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.
This flavor will be available for a limited time only.
Be one smart cookie and try our new Cookie Cake Ice Cream! Cookie Cake is a sweet cream ice cream loaded w/chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing. In stores beginning today in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/6EE8QnVnyJ— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 25, 2019
Blue Bell dropped hints a couple days ago with a short video featuring cookie cake pieces.
We have a brand new ice cream flavor on its way to stores this week! Find out all of the delicious details when the pieces come together on April 25. #bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #April25 #newflavor #newicecream #new pic.twitter.com/XS2GqPdgUT— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 23, 2019
The company has consistently released different flavors on Thursdays, even bringing back goodies like its ice cream sandwiches.
