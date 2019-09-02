New food options at Lincoln Financial Field this football season

"Each off-season, our culinarians focus on quality, health, convenience and personalization when developing the menus for the upcoming season. These new recipes and innovative concepts offer something for everyone and will further enhance the game day dining experience for fans," said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark's Sports and Entertainment division.
This year, you can find three new food options:
South Street Chilly Philly: Porcini crusted shaved ribeye steak with Cooper Sharp cheese, caramelized onion jam and long hot pepper relish, on a Philly roll.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Panzarotti: Tarantini Panzarotti deep fried dough pocket, stuffed with chicken steak, Cooper Sharp cheese, Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.
Vegan Po' Boy: Crispy marinated tofu, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, spicy pickles and creole Vegenaise, on a vegan baguette.