New food options at Lincoln Financial Field this football season

Photo: South Street Chilly Philly \ Aramark

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The official start of football is less than a week away and that means new food options at Lincoln Financial Field."Each off-season, our culinarians focus on quality, health, convenience and personalization when developing the menus for the upcoming season. These new recipes and innovative concepts offer something for everyone and will further enhance the game day dining experience for fans," said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark's Sports and Entertainment division.This year, you can find three new food options:Porcini crusted shaved ribeye steak with Cooper Sharp cheese, caramelized onion jam and long hot pepper relish, on a Philly roll.: Tarantini Panzarotti deep fried dough pocket, stuffed with chicken steak, Cooper Sharp cheese, Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.Crispy marinated tofu, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, spicy pickles and creole Vegenaise, on a vegan baguette.