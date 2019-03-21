Food & Drink

New halal spot Alrayyan Food Market debuts in Spruce Hill

Photo: Kayla J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some halal fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Alrayyan Food Market, the fresh addition is located at 121 S. 43rd St. in Spruce Hill.

This halal market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, desserts and housewares, like Middle Eastern tea sets and art. From the kitchen, snack on falafel or beef sambosas, go bigger with the chicken shawarma platter then sample the baklava for dessert. There's also classic American fare, like burgers and cheesesteaks.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Alrayyan Food Market seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

YangHwa P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7, wrote, "This place is clean, nice to browse and has a lot of inventory. I tried the chicken shawarma platter. The flavor was so fresh and not greasy, unlike the food trucks."

And Joe M. wrote, "A great addition to the community right off Penn's campus. Ended up getting one of the shawarma chicken sandwiches, and it'd definitely be a good lunch if you're walking in the area. I also got the lentil soup, which paired well with the sandwich."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Alrayyan Food Market is open from 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
---

