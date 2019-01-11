New Honduran spot El Bocado debuts in Bella Vista

A new Honduran, Salvadoran and Mexican spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called El Bocado, the fresh arrival is located at 1005 E. Passyunk Ave. in Bella Vista.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of Salvadoran and Mexican appetizers, sandwiches, soups and entrees like Parrillada with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, pork chop, rice, beans, green fried bananas, pico de Gallo, cheese and avocado.
The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
And Tim R. wrote, "The maduros, papusas, sopa de res, churrasco and the arroz were all fantastic. You will not be disappointed."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. El Bocado is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Thursday.)
