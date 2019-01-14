New Indian spot Amma's South Indian Cuisine debuts in Rittenhouse

Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to Rittenhouse, called Amma's South Indian Cuisine, is located at 1518 Chestnut St.
This Indian spot features a large menu South Indian dishes like korma and chettinad, a spicy dish with 22 different spices and herbs. Choose between a selection of meats like chicken, lamb and goat or vegetables.
Amma's South Indian Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Andrew S. wrote, "This is the best South Indian food I've ever had. The service is good and the food is even better. This place is possibly the best South Indian food on the East Coast."
Head on over to check it out: Amma's South Indian Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
