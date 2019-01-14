FOOD & DRINK

New Indian spot Amma's South Indian Cuisine debuts in Rittenhouse

Photo: Ammas S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to Rittenhouse, called Amma's South Indian Cuisine, is located at 1518 Chestnut St.

This Indian spot features a large menu South Indian dishes like korma and chettinad, a spicy dish with 22 different spices and herbs. Choose between a selection of meats like chicken, lamb and goat or vegetables.

Amma's South Indian Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Andrew S. wrote, "This is the best South Indian food I've ever had. The service is good and the food is even better. This place is possibly the best South Indian food on the East Coast."

Head on over to check it out: Amma's South Indian Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
The 5 best Chinese spots in Philadelphia
The 5 best spots to score falafel in Philadelphia
Watch Jan. 10 FYI Philly: All things new around Philly
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
Child struck by car in Mayfair
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back
Foles has message for Eagles fans
Driver crashes stolen SUV into apartment building
Police seek family of pedestrian killed in New Castle
AccuWeather: On The Chilly Side; Two Winter Weather Threats Late Week
Show More
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down'
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
More News