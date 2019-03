New Indian spot Taj-E-India debuts in Northern Liberties

Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding

You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype

There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible

If you've got Indian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 501 Fairmount Ave. in Northern Liberties, the newcomer is called Taj-E-India On the menu, expect to find a wide selection of vegetarian and meat-focused curry dishes. There's also Indo-Chinese cuisine like the dry ghobi mancharian, a cauliflower fritter with peppers and onions. Satisfy your sweet tooth with kheer, a traditional Indian pudding with cardamom and raisins.With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.Erin., who reviewed the new spot on March 25, wrote, "The food is very fresh and flavorful with high quality meat and veggies."And Lex P. added , "There's tons of vegetarian and vegan options and very friendly and quick service."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taj-E-India is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.---