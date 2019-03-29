New Indian spot Taj-E-India debuts in Northern Liberties

On the menu, expect to find a wide selection of vegetarian and meat-focused curry dishes. There's also Indo-Chinese cuisine like the dry ghobi mancharian, a cauliflower fritter with peppers and onions. Satisfy your sweet tooth with kheer, a traditional Indian pudding with cardamom and raisins.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Erin., who reviewed the new spot on March 25, wrote, "The food is very fresh and flavorful with high quality meat and veggies."
And Lex P. added, "There's tons of vegetarian and vegan options and very friendly and quick service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taj-E-India is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
