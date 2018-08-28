FOOD & DRINK

New Italian restaurant Saltwater debuts in Margate City

Photo: Kyle B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new restaurant has you covered. Called Saltwater, the fresh addition is located at 9401 Ventnor Ave. in Margate City.

On the menu, you'll find options like Sicilian calamari served over spaghetti, gnocchi in blush sauce, lemon piccata with chicken or veal and the turkey meatball sandwich served with marinara and Parmesan. (See the full menu here.)

With a three-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Saltwater has received mixed feedback -- but it's still early days.

John B., who reviewed it on Aug. 7, wrote, "The gnocchi are amazing, especially in the blush sauce. The meatballs were outstanding and the other items we ordered, the cacciatore and the house soup, were also excellent."

Gary C. noted, "The gnocchi is probably the only reason to go here, if you like their very fluffy, cheesy gnocchi. It's all okay, just don't get your hopes up and you won't be let down."

Saltwater has yet to post its hours online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineMargate City
FOOD & DRINK
Mr. Wish adds new bubble tea shop near Temple University
Get the scoop on Ocean City's top 3 spots for frozen treats
Oprah launching line of healthy frozen pizzas
IBM files patent for coffee-delivery drone
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman struck, killed by train on Broad Street Line
Bonner-Prendie exchange student pleads guilty to federal charge
Neighbors shocked by deadly shooting in Roxborough
Man in Batman shirt attacks Wendy's worker at drive-thru
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Jose Bautista headed to Phillies after stint with Mets
Vehicle recycling facility in New Castle heavily damaged by fire
Show More
Police: Suspects killed pizza deliveryman, then ate the pizza
Police: Woman tried to dissolve body, then tossed remains to alligators
Person struck and killed by train in Wilmington
Co-workers see man get shot outside SEPTA bus
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
More News