New Italian restaurant Saltwater debuts in Margate City

Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new restaurant has you covered. Called Saltwater, the fresh addition is located at 9401 Ventnor Ave. in Margate City.
On the menu, you'll find options like Sicilian calamari served over spaghetti, gnocchi in blush sauce, lemon piccata with chicken or veal and the turkey meatball sandwich served with marinara and Parmesan. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Saltwater has received mixed feedback -- but it's still early days.
John B., who reviewed it on Aug. 7, wrote, "The gnocchi are amazing, especially in the blush sauce. The meatballs were outstanding and the other items we ordered, the cacciatore and the house soup, were also excellent."
Gary C. noted, "The gnocchi is probably the only reason to go here, if you like their very fluffy, cheesy gnocchi. It's all okay, just don't get your hopes up and you won't be let down."
Saltwater has yet to post its hours online.
