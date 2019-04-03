A new Italian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Northern Liberties, called Bistro Sorriso, is located at 444 N. Fourth St.
On the menu, look for a selection of pasta dishes like linguini loaded with mussels, shrimp and calamari in your choice of sauce. For a main dish, there's plates of chicken, lamb, salmon and rib-eye steak. For lighter fare, look for soup and salad.
The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Tim D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11, wrote, "The pizza options are unique and refreshing. Desserts like tiramisu and tres leches are handmade on premises. The place is the perfect size and central location to host meet-up groups. It is BYOB, so grab a bottle on the way."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bistro Sorriso is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New Italian spot Bistro Sorriso debuts in Northern Liberties
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News