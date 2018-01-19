FOOD & DRINK

New Italian Spot 'Porta' Opens Its Doors In Washington Square West

A new bar and Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Porta, the newcomer is located at 1216 Chestnut St. in Washington Square West.

This newcomer--which has two other locations in New Jersey--is maintained by the Smith restaurant group and specializes in authentic Neapolitan pizza and contemporary takes on Italian cuisine.

The restaurant space boasts "two pizza ovens flown in from Naples and three bars across the lower and mezzanine levels," according to its owners.

On the brunch menu, expect to see dishes like brioche French toast with whipped butter and maple pecan syrup, "Eggs in Purgatory" with San Marzano tomatoes, poached eggs, ricotta salata, oregano, and basil; and pork Milanese with Parmesan cheese, lemon butter sauce, and crispy sage.

Switching over to lunch and dinner items, expect to see vegan, vegetarian and meat pizzas like the "Rita & Mark" with San Marzano tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, vegan parmesan, and garlic; the "Winter Betty" with goat cheese bechamel, thyme, garlic, and Brussels sprouts; and the "Italian Stallion" with house-made mozzarella, gorgonzola, and house-made Italian sausage.

The dinner menu also features dishes like lemon risotto with parmigiano reggiano, butter, and extra virgin olive oil; and the "Bootzin" with San Marzano tomatoes, sausage, cherry peppers, and olives. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Porta has already made a good impression.

Richard R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 2nd, said: "I stopped in here on New Year's Eve to grab a drink and bite to eat before heading out, and was quite surprised and impressed by this new spot in town. The space is beautifully designed."

And Ryan B. said: "Just found my new favorite hang in Philly. Wasn't really sure what to expect except that it was a pizza place with Jersey roots. Loved everything about the spot. Really awesome layout and cool vibe."

Porta is now open at 1216 Chestnut St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News