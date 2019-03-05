New Malaysian spot Green Papaya Asian Bistro opens its doors

Hungry? A new neighborhood Malaysian spot has you covered. Called Green Papaya Asian Bistro, the newcomer is located at 202 E. Lancaster Ave.
Jimmy Tran, who is behind Green Papaya, was also the founder of Malaysian and Thai eatery Aqua in downtown Philadelphia, which closed after a decade in 2016, according to Philly.com.
At this BYOB-friendly spot, look for starters like stuffed tofu with papaya salad drizzled with peanut sauce. There's also fried rice and noodle dishes and specialty plates like kari ayam, slow-cooked chicken with onions, lemongrass and chili in spicy coconut curry sauce.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Green Papaya Asian Bistro has made a promising start.
Yelper Michael F. wrote, "Our favorite dishes were the roti canai, as well as the Pad see ew and mango tofu. The tofu was always house made and tasted amazing."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Green Papaya Asian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
