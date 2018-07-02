FOOD & DRINK

New option for breakfast and brunch debuts: Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill

Photo: Oliver J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need another place to find breakfast and brunch fare? Breakfast Boutique has you covered with its new cafe at 8630 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill. This is Breakfast Boutique's third location from married restaurateurs Desiree and Robert Pollard. (The others are in North Philadelphia and West Oak Lane.)

You'll find breakfast classics like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict and French toast, plus elevated waffles like the Red Velvet (strawberry compote and sweet butter cream) and a Belgian waffle with jerk chicken on the side. Lunch starts at 11 a.m., with options that include sandwiches, salads and burgers.

With a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

Rachel B. wrote, "Food was wonderful and staff was attentive and lovely. Don't miss the quinoa hash -- delish! A perfectly enjoyable breakfast experience."

Yelper Sarah R. added, "Food was very good, especially buttery grits. They were overwhelmed by the big number of customers on a Sunday morning at 8 a.m.- 9:30, so there was a long line."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill is open from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City
It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News