art of aging

New partnership assures home-delivered meals continue for Philadelphia senior citizens

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Staff members at KleinLife in Northeast Philadelphia have worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep seniors in the area well fed.

They have provided an increased number of frozen meals to seniors, even though they lost many of the volunteer groups they had come to rely on to cook those meals.

"We had to purchase our meals and it became prohibitively expensive," said Andre Krug, President and CEO of KleinLife.

Krug says over the years KleinLife has become the largest senior center in Philadelphia and during the height of the pandemic, the organization was serving about 3,500 meals a week.

"The demand for delivered meals kind of skyrocketed," he said.

Fortunately, KleinLife's long-standing partner, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, stepped in to help by providing funding to support a partnership with Philabundance, a hunger relief agency.

Melissa Greenberg, Executive Vice President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, says this is exactly what their organization is for - "to serve the most vulnerable in our community" - by connecting philanthropists with need and partnership.

"And this was just a perfect match," she said.

"We work to drive hunger from our communities," says Loree Jones, CEO of Philabundance.

The nonprofit does that by providing emergency food assistance to people who need it now.

Jones said seniors needed an extra boost. Senior meals for KleinLife are now being prepared at the Philabundance Community Kitchen.

"It's a culinary training program designed to help low-to-no-income individuals in our area gain culinary arts training skills, so they can find meaningful employment," explained Jones.

"We teach culinary skills like knife skills, but we also teach life skills," said Brian Ricci, Chef Instructor at Philabundance Community Kitchen.

This important partnership will ensure that quality, nutritious meals can continue for seniors across the area.

"We can purchase the meals from Philabundance and deliver them to people's homes," said Krug.

"It's an uplifting feeling to help other people," said Jay Lipschutz, a longtime volunteer delivery driver for KleinLife.

"To partner with KleinLife to make sure people are getting healthy food in a safe way, that makes us proud," said Jones.

"It is incredible when you can bring people together," said Greenberg. "And we are honored to do that work."

Krug says this partnership is the best thing that ever happened to KleinLife.

"It serves the needs of the community and I'm glad we were able to do it," he said.

For more information:
KleinLife - Philadelphia Community Center: Family & Senior Services
Philabundance - Leading the fight against hunger
Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafoodphilabundanceart of aginghungerfood banksenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Boutique owner offering fashionable looks for nearly 50 years in West Philly
Local historian helping to preserve historic mansion in Fairmount Park
Lifelong Philadelphian's job fulfills passion for helping, devotion to city
Local silversmith shares positivity through jewelry, clothing designs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
20-year-old man killed outside Philly prison 1 hour after his release: Police
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Today
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
'Last Call:' New film is all about growing up in Delaware County
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
Former NBA center Shawn Bradley paralyzed as result of bike accident
Show More
As ridership increases, masks still required on SEPTA & Amtrak
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
Year of the dragon: Drexel men's, women's dancing in NCAA tournament
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
More TOP STORIES News