A new Indian restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called The Palace of Indian, the new arrival is located in a colorful space that includes an outdoor courtyard at 1533 S. 11th St. in Passyunk Square.
The menu offers dishes like chicken saag (chicken sauteed with Indian herbs and cooked with spinach), dal makhani (black lentils slow cooked with butter, tomato, fenugreek leaves and cream) and karahi (beef or goat sauteed with ginger sauce, cooked with herbs and spices). (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, The Palace of Indian is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Jason A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "Service was friendly and attentive and made us feel at home. Food was delicious. ... Very accessible menu for those who aren't fully acquainted with Indian food. We had a few questions and our server was very knowledgeable about the cooking process."
And Andrew S. wrote, "I ordered the chicken tikka and lamb curry. Both dishes were very tasty. Meat was extremely tender and the flavors were quite good."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Palace of Indian is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
New restaurant The Palace of Indian debuts in Passyunk Square
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories