A new bakery and cake shop, offering sweet treats and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Paris Baguette , the fresh addition is located at 1717 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse.Paris Baguette, a Korean-based bakery chain boasts an impressive 3,700 locations worldwide, according to Medium . Along with its signature line of bread, pastries, cakes and desserts, the menu also offers lunch fare like sandwiches, salads and beverages.The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.Yelper Melissa P. wrote , "I bought pastries for about 12 people and everyone loved it. The hot dog croissant and hash brown pastry was a big hit and the mini croissants and tiny raisin pastries were great to share, too."And Retna S. added , "The wheat bread is thick, but still moist and soft. The tiramisu tart is also pretty good with cheesecake filling and tiramisu flavor."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Paris Baguette is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.---