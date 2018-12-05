Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 1523 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse, the new addition is called Giuseppe & Sons. Husband and wife restaurateurs Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari created Guiseppe & Sons, which was inspired by South Philly's Termini Brothers Bakery, according to the restaurant's website.
For lunch, expect to find soup, greens and sandwiches, such as the Sicilian tuna with capers and red peppers drizzled with olive oil, or roast pork with broccoli rabe, provolone and chili. For dinner, look for starters, like meatballs and gravy, or braised tripe, greens, handmade pasta and plates of chicken and seafood. On the dessert list, look for hand-rolled cannolis. (Check out its menus here.)
With a three star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot is off to an uneven start, but it's still early days.
Dan K., who reviewed it on Dec. 3, wrote, "I will say that the space is incredibly well done. It's one of the best looking restaurants I've seen in Philadelphia. ... I found everything else about this restaurant to be uninspired. I can't remember the last time I went to a restaurant in Philly and being disinterested by the menu alone."
Yelper Taryn F., however, said, "The food reminded me of having dinner with my family on Sunday. Everything was delicious. We had the crab, macaroni and gnocchi. The service was outstanding."
Head on over to check it out: Giuseppe and Sons is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The restaurant is open for dinner 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
New Rittenhouse Italian spot Giuseppe & Sons opens its doors
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories