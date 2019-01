New Rittenhouse Mediterranean spot CAVA opens its doors

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Called CAVA , the fresh addition is located at 1713 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse.At this Mediterranean eatery, build your own salad, bowl or pita. Start with a grain bowl with either saffron basmati rice, brown basmati rice or black lentils, then add-in a dip or spread like tzatziki, a protein, toppings and a dressing.With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has made a promising start.Yelper Jinsol L. wrote , "The food is so deliciously colorful, and I love how it's so flavorful for how it's a relatively healthy option."CAVA is now open at 1713 Chestnut St.., so swing on by to take a peek.