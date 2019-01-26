New Rittenhouse Mediterranean spot CAVA opens its doors

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Called CAVA, the fresh addition is located at 1713 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse.
At this Mediterranean eatery, build your own salad, bowl or pita. Start with a grain bowl with either saffron basmati rice, brown basmati rice or black lentils, then add-in a dip or spread like tzatziki, a protein, toppings and a dressing.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has made a promising start.
Yelper Jinsol L. wrote, "The food is so deliciously colorful, and I love how it's so flavorful for how it's a relatively healthy option."
CAVA is now open at 1713 Chestnut St.., so swing on by to take a peek.
