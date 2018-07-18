New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino

There's a brand-new upscale steakhouse in town. Located at 500 Boardwalk within the Ocean Resort Casino, the fresh arrival is called American Cut.
On offer for dinner are dishes like the beef short rib with Cabernet Sauvignon reduction; the cedar plank salmon with quinoa and pickled shiitake; and the filet mignon. Sides include twice baked potatoes with cheddar and truffles and asparagus with preserved lemon and pesto.
It also has an extensive wine list, handcrafted cocktails and desserts.
The new arrival has made a decent impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jenny S., who reviewed the steakhouse on July 10, wrote, "Beautiful restaurant with a large bar area and couches to relax in (with beach views). Highlights were the pleasant servers, the twice baked potatoes and the pastrami rib-eye. It took awhile for our steaks to come out, and they were both underdone."
Yelper Brian Z. added, "The food here is pretty good. Our waiter was on point and was excellent. We started with the crab cakes and the chop salad. Both were excellent. For dinner, we both had the filet mignon and the twice baked potatoes. Everything was cooked perfectly and I wouldn't hesitate to come back here again."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. American Cut is open from 5-11 p.m. daily for dinner service.
