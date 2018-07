New Vietnamese eatery Bravo Pho debuts in Levittown

Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new Levittown restaurant has you covered. The newcomer, called Bravo Pho , is located at 1635 Haines Road.Start off with appetizers such as chicken satay, mild or spicy chicken wings or deep-fried quail in house-special sauce. On the menu, look for traditional offerings like pho ga, chicken soup with rice noodles; pho bo vien with beef balls, broth and rice noodles; wonton soup with ground pork and shrimp in homemade broth with vegetables; and mi do bien seafood noodle soup, with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish balls and mixed vegetables.Bravo Pho has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp."The place was spotless, the service was prompt and very polite, the serving sizes were very big and the food was everything I remember that is good about Vietnamese food," Yelper Nancy B. wrote . "If you like Vietnamese food, you no longer have to travel to the city for your fix."Yelper Sheila O. added , "Finally some delicious food in the Levittown area that doesn't consist of pizza or Chinese food. The food was great and I seriously cannot wait to go back. I definitely hope this place remains open forever."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bravo Pho is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.