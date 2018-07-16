FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese eatery Bravo Pho debuts in Levittown

Photo: Kayla M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new Levittown restaurant has you covered. The newcomer, called Bravo Pho, is located at 1635 Haines Road.

Start off with appetizers such as chicken satay, mild or spicy chicken wings or deep-fried quail in house-special sauce. On the menu, look for traditional offerings like pho ga, chicken soup with rice noodles; pho bo vien with beef balls, broth and rice noodles; wonton soup with ground pork and shrimp in homemade broth with vegetables; and mi do bien seafood noodle soup, with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish balls and mixed vegetables.

Bravo Pho has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

"The place was spotless, the service was prompt and very polite, the serving sizes were very big and the food was everything I remember that is good about Vietnamese food," Yelper Nancy B. wrote. "If you like Vietnamese food, you no longer have to travel to the city for your fix."

Yelper Sheila O. added, "Finally some delicious food in the Levittown area that doesn't consist of pizza or Chinese food. The food was great and I seriously cannot wait to go back. I definitely hope this place remains open forever."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bravo Pho is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News