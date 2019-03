Nineteen Nail & Spa now open in Graduate Hospital

A new salon catering to nails and eyelashes has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Graduate Hospital, called Nineteen Nail & Spa , is located at 770 S. 19 Th St.Beauty treatments at this new spa include manicures and pedicures, eyelash applications and waxing services.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Nineteen Nail & Spa has already made a good impression.And Rachel E., who was the first to review the spot on Feb. 3, wrote , "The technician did my nails and was very meticulous throughout each step, which I really appreciate because I find nail technicians are often in a rush."Yelper Regan S. added , "The service is friendly and efficient, and its nail technicians gave us perfect manicures. Such a great addition to the neighborhood."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nineteen Nail & Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.---