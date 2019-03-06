A new salon catering to nails and eyelashes has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Graduate Hospital, called Nineteen Nail & Spa, is located at 770 S. 19 Th St.
Beauty treatments at this new spa include manicures and pedicures, eyelash applications and waxing services.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Nineteen Nail & Spa has already made a good impression.
And Rachel E., who was the first to review the spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "The technician did my nails and was very meticulous throughout each step, which I really appreciate because I find nail technicians are often in a rush."
Yelper Regan S. added, "The service is friendly and efficient, and its nail technicians gave us perfect manicures. Such a great addition to the neighborhood."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nineteen Nail & Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Nineteen Nail & Spa now open in Graduate Hospital
TOP STORIES
Show More