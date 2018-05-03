FOOD & DRINK

NJ creamery creates pork roll-flavored ice cream for summer

(Windy Brow Farms)

FREDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
A New Jersey dairy farm says it hopes customers will like its new ice cream flavor incorporating another regional favorite food - pork roll.

Windy Brow Farms in Fredon Township says it has introduced the state's first "Taylor ham ice cream," referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to New Jersey residents. The specialty dessert mixes in French toast with actual pieces of pork roll.

Windy Brow Managing Partner Jake Hunt noted that a pork-only ice cream would be "gross" so he added the maple and French toast element to give it a sweet and salty balance.

The ice cream a part of a line of new flavors marketed as "Only in Jersey."

