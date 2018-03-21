FOOD & DRINK

'Northeast Sandwich Co.' Debuts In Fox Chase

Photo: EJ O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sandwich shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1342 Bleigh Ave. in Fox Chase, the newcomer is called Northeast Sandwich Co..

This newcomer--located in the former Rock's Italian Deli space, which closed in 2016--comes from Kris Serviss, former chef at the Blue Duck, and business partner Steve Godfrey, Philly Magazine reports.

On the menu, look for sandwiches like a pork-roll cheesesteak with scrambled eggs and caramelized onions, meatball with provolone on a seeded roll and "Nashville Hot Chicken" with lettuce, pickles and ranch.

There's a selection of sides, soups and salads on offer, too, including Cajun breakfast potatoes, Cobb salads and crab and corn chowder. Look for fresh-baked pastries from Ferry Good Treats as well.

The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Jim H. said, "If you find yourself in the Northeast, scratch that, make sure you find yourself in Northeast Philly to check out this very inviting sandwich shop. Very tough to make a decision, but I went with the pork schnitzel sandwich...I swear it tasted like Germany on a roll. Perfectly portioned and executed."

Yelper Jessica S. added, "I like that their menu is different than a typical deli. Can't wait to try brisket and cheesesteak soup."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Northeast Sandwich Co. is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-3pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News