Northern Liberties gets a new tasting room: Mainstay Independent Brewing

Looking for a new brew pub to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Mainstay Independent Brewing, the fresh addition is located at 901 N. Delaware Ave. in Northern Liberties.
Mainstay is the latest offering by Brian O'Reilly, formerly of Sly Fox Brewery, and Andrew Foss, formerly of St. Benjamin Brewing, Philly Voice reports. It's the first step in a larger project, called Craft Hall, that will also bring a bakery and barbecue joint to the space vacated by Yards Brewing Co.
Mainstay serves its own brews, specialty cocktails and wine, as well as snacks and sandwiches. Order one of the eight beers on tap or try a flight of four five-ounce pours. Pair your beverage with the crab dip, or a smoked brisket cheesesteak with fried onions and cherry pepper cheese sauce.
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Mainstay Independent Brewing has made a promising start.
Joe W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 14, wrote, "All the beers were good. Our server, Amanda, was knowledgeable and fast. We will be back."
And Jennifer M. wrote, "We absolutely loved the beers, service and food. Would highly recommend the crab dip. We will definitely be back."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mainstay Independent Brewing is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday-Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
