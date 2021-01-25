FYI Philly

Nourish Philly, All the Way Live are serving Philly with healthy, tasty eats

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- These local healthy food spots are reinventing your next meal, with your health and tastebuds in mind.

Nourish is a plant-based café and juice bar in the Italian Market with everything from chef-inspired dishes to vegan comfort soul-food.

Owner and founder Sarah Scandone lived and studied in the Caribbean and is blending up superfood smoothies with sea moss and dishing out Jamaican-style flavored plates like Vegan Oxtail, with sea moss gravy and the top-selling Philly Jawn, a Philly cheesesteak. with onions, peppers and jerk veggie steak.

1924 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

All the Way Live is a raw vegan café in Chestnut Hill and Germantown.

Co-Owner Beverly Nedley and her daughter Nyeisha create inventive raw dishes, like the raw chickpea burger.

The jackfruit burger is a popular cooked item, along with the fresh hot soups. Sea moss smoothies, with three different kinds of sea-moss, are also big hits.

6108 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Zazou Teas are homemade herbal brews launched by owner and former chef Tia McDonald to treat her chronic inflammation. Crafted in three curated flavors, Green Tea infused with Ginger, Hibiscus Ginger and Turmeric Tint. Teas can be served hot or cold.

Direct sales only at this time
