Nutella looking for part-time taste tester employees

If you love the taste of Nutella and are in need of a job you can combine the two and make some cold hard cash!
The company that makes Nutella is looking for taste testers.
It needs 60 part-time "sensory judges" to try its products.
No experience is needed.
But there is one catch, the job is in Italy.
If you're interested, you can apply by email at alba@openjob.it.
