Oh Brother Philly makes Old City debut

Looking for a new restaurant to check out? Look no further than one of the city's freshest arrivals. Located at 206 Market St. in Old City, the newcomer is called Oh Brother Philly.
On the menu, you can expect things like Philly cheese-steak sandwiches, cheese-steak fries, bacon and cheese fries, truffle Parmesan fries, onion rings, Buffalo wings, buttermilk chicken tenders, fried pickles, crusted ice cream and fried Twinkies.
Oh Brother Philly is currently holding five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, signifying a warm reception from customers.
"Oh man," Yelper Pax M. wrote. "Not only do they have phenomenal regular burgers, but the vegan burger -- no soy tofu business. Instead, corn and black beans with pickled onions, and amazing house sauce plus fantastic bread and great prices."
Yelper Lindsay noted, "This might be my new favorite cheese steak in Philly. So full of flavor and a good amount of meat. Great roll too. I just finished the one I got and I wish I had another."
Head on over to check it out: Oh Brother Philly is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
