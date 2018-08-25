U.S. & WORLD

Olive Garden bringing back its 'never-ending pasta pass'

Olive Garden bringing back its 'never-ending pasta pass'.

Olive Garden is bringing back its "never-ending pasta pass" -- but, with a new twist.

For a fifth year, pass holders can enjoy eight weeks of unlimited servings of pasta with the sauces and toppings from the never-ending pasta bowl menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

It costs $100.

This year, Olive Garden is adding the unlimited annual pass.

For $300, you can get a full year of never ending pasta bowl privileges.

