Olive Garden bringing back its 'never-ending pasta pass'

Olive Garden is bringing back its "never-ending pasta pass" -- but, with a new twist.
For a fifth year, pass holders can enjoy eight weeks of unlimited servings of pasta with the sauces and toppings from the never-ending pasta bowl menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.
It costs $100.
This year, Olive Garden is adding the unlimited annual pass.
For $300, you can get a full year of never ending pasta bowl privileges.
