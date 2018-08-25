Olive Garden bringing back its 'never-ending pasta pass'

Olive Garden is bringing back its "never-ending pasta pass" -- but, with a new twist.For a fifth year, pass holders can enjoy eight weeks of unlimited servings of pasta with the sauces and toppings from the never-ending pasta bowl menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.It costs $100.This year, Olive Garden is adding the unlimited annual pass.For $300, you can get a full year of never ending pasta bowl privileges.------