Oprah launching line of healthy frozen pizzas

Oprah Winfrey wants to help you get healthy.

She is launching a line of frozen pizzas made with a cauliflower crust.

Winfrey has teamed up with Kraft Heinz on the pizza creation.

There will be four varieties to choose from, will sell for $6.99 and contain up to 330 calories each.

A year ago, the media mogul created her line of foods called "O, That's Good" featuring refrigerated soups and side dishes.

Ten-percent of all profits will be donated to charities that work to reduce hunger.

