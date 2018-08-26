Oprah launching line of healthy frozen pizzas

Oprah Winfrey wants to help you get healthy.She is launching a line of frozen pizzas made with a cauliflower crust.Winfrey has teamed up with Kraft Heinz on the pizza creation.There will be four varieties to choose from, will sell for $6.99 and contain up to 330 calories each.A year ago, the media mogul created her line of foods called "O, That's Good" featuring refrigerated soups and side dishes.Ten-percent of all profits will be donated to charities that work to reduce hunger.------