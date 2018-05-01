CONSUMER

Oreo new flavor contest has local tie

EMBED </>More Videos

Oreo new flavor contest has local tie - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Oreo is hosting a contest to let America decide the next flavor of its famous cookie.

Three finalists of the first ever #MyOreoCreation contest were chosen and are now available in stores: Cherry Cola flavored Oreo cookies, Kettle Corn flavored Oreo cookies, and Pina Colada flavored Oreo Thins cookies.

The Pina Colada idea came from David M. of Bellmawr, Camden County.



The voting is open from April 30 until June 30 on www.myoreocreation.com.

Oreo fans that participate will also be entered for a chance to win prizes.

The winning flavor will be announced on or around July 7 and the creator will receives $500,000.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumeroreo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News