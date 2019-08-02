Food & Drink

Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream

Oscar Mayer is introducing hot dog-flavored ice cream. The company is calling the sweet and salty treat the Ice Dog Sandwich.

The sandwich is made with candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, spicy dijon gelato, and a cookie bun.

MORE: French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

A hand-made ice cream company based in New York City partnered with Oscar Mayer to create the sandwich, aiming to "translate the experience of eating your favorite Oscar Mayer hot dog in frozen form."

The Wienermobile will be specially outfitted as an ice cream truck. It will be in New York City the week of August 12th handing out free samples of the Ice Dog Sandwich.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarrebuzzworthyu.s. & worldhot dogsice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco couple says they were racially profiled by Pa. State Police
Hepatitis A outbreak: Public health emergency declared in Philly
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Dog celebrates 100-pound weight loss transformation
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
All clear given after hazmat forced evacuations at Lehigh Valley hotel
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Show More
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'
Wet concrete on Del. Memorial Bridge leads to delays on NJ Turnpike
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, A Spotty Storm Today
Source: Eagles sign free-agent safety Cyprien
More TOP STORIES News