Oscar Mayer starts Twitter debate: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Oscar Mayer has reignited a debate that probably dates back to the 1800s, when the hot dog was first introduced to America.Is a hot dog a sandwich?Earlier today, the company set out to answer the question, or shall we say convince the internet that it knows the answer.Without providing any evidence, Oscar Mayer tweeted, "A hot dog is a sandwich, try and change our mind."And then provided a hotline for people to call over the next 24 hours to explain why they think a hot dog is not a sandwich.They've even tried to get other famous bread and meat connoisseurs to join the debate, asking Miracle Whip, Kraft Cheese, Quiznos and Jimmy John's to weigh in.So far, most of the callers seem to agree with the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, that hot dogs are not sandwiches.Oscar Mayer will reveal whether the public input has swayed their stance at 11 a.m. Friday.------