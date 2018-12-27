FYI PHILLY

Our favorite spots from 2018 and bloopers

This weekend FYI Philly wrapping up another great year with highlights featuring some of our favorite spots from 2018.

This weekend FYI Philly is wrapping up another great year with highlights featuring some of our favorite spots from 2018. We'll take you behind the scenes for a look at some of the fun things that happen while the cameras are rolling. Plus, we feature some new hangout spots, places to take your sports adventure indoors and some last minute New Year's Eve ideas.

FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday night after Action News and Sports Sunday.

Show host: Resolutions at Cappricio Café and Bar
Cappricio Café and Bar | Resolutions | Facebook
110 N. 16th Street
215-735-9797

2018 Year in Review
We're wrapping up another great year with highlights featuring some of our favorite spots from 2018.

Show bloopers
We take you behind the scenes for a look at some of the fun things that happen while the cameras are rolling.

New Year's Eve Plans
It's time to get your party hat and noisemakers ready! New Year's Eve is coming up fast, and Melissa Magee found some places for you to ring in the new year!

New Hangout spots
The holidays are a time for gathering. We rounded up three spots to keep you, your family and your friends entertained.

Stats on 17th
111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Songbird Karaoke | Facebook
790 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Thirsty Dice | Instagram
1642 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Indoor Sports
Ducis Rodgers takes us to a few spots where you can bring your outdoor fun inside this winter.

Golf & Social | Facebook
1080 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Gravity Vault | Facebook
175 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087

Phieldhouse | Facebook
814 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

EMBED More News Videos

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli has the recipe for Misconduct Tavern's Lobster Burger

Six-minute meal Lobster Burger
Resolving to do more home cooking in the New Year? Alicia Vitarelli heads to Misconduct Tavern for a lobster burger recipe you can make at home in just six minutes.

The Meal: Misconduct Tavern Lobster Burger from Chef/Partner Nick Mezzina
Recipe: Misconduct Tavern's Lobster Burger

Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-732-5797

1801 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-928-4297

Love Arts: PMA Fashion
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has become home to high fashion just in time for the holidays. Karen Rogers has more in this week's 6abc loves the arts. Fabulous Fashion is on view thru March 3rd.

Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook
Fabulous Fashion: From Dior's New Look to Now
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
215-763-8100

Shelter Me
In this week's Shelter Me, David Murphy takes us to The Philly Kitty, where the mission is in the name. The volunteer-run, foster-based rescue focuses specifically on kitties with special needs, who might otherwise be overlooked.

The Philly Kitty | Facebook
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
