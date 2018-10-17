Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill opens in Center City

A Mediterranean and halal restaurant has debuted in Center City. The new addition near Washington Square, called Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill, is located at 811 Sansom St.
The spot specializes in doner kebabs, a type of kebab cooked on a vertical rotisserie. In other words: seasoned meat stacked in the shape of an inverted cone that is sliced into thin shavings. Other offerings include a hummus appetizer, kebab combo and lahmajun, a Middle Eastern pizza.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Daniela H., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 23, wrote, "Excellent and authentic! Fresh and homemade! Definitely recommend for any lover of Mediterranean/Turkish cuisine!"
Yelper Rachel L. added, "Have to say that we were very happy with the quality, presentation and quantity of everything we ordered. The bread in particular was soft and fluffy for the hummus, and the kebabs were juicy and flavorful."
Head on over to check it out: Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
