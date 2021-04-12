FYI Philly

Parc Rittenhouse pastry chef logs on with virtual baking classes

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Parc Rittenhouse pastry chef logs on with virtual baking classes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baking class is now in session, and it's virtual.

Abby Dahan, a decorated dessert champion, started The Bake School so you can learn classic French baking right from your own kitchen.

Dahan is the Executive Pastry Chef at Parc Rittenhouse and winner of Food Network's "Chopped Sweets" 2020.

Born in Paris and raised in South Jersey, she did her culinary studies and apprenticeships in Paris. Now she is bringing her expertise to anyone who wants to learn from the convenience of their own kitchen.

Baking lessons can be specific items you want to learn to make, or you can sign up for a series of classes. Each session runs about two hours, and students receive a list of tools and ingredients a week in advance so they can gather everything before logging on for class.


The Bake School | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Chef MJ is the personal chef Eagles players, burger-lovers everywhere
Manatawny Still Works, Brandywine Valley SPCA partner up for Piper's Pals project
Top chef Nick Elmi opens new restaurant The Landing Kitchen
El Merkury, Sweet T's are new additions to historic Reading Terminal Market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Philadelphia
Pa. residents, excluding Philly, eligible for COVID vaccine Tuesday
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Woman arrested in connection with death of pregnant mother
Local healthcare hero gets a surprise from GMA, Patti LaBelle
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
Luke Bryan to miss Monday's LIVE 'American Idol'
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, nicer Tuesday
Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Braves, Mike Trout disagree with Phillies game-winning slide called safe
Tiny dogs scare off bear at Southern California home
Vigil held for Malvern mother who vanished in 2017
More TOP STORIES News