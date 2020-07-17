Parks on Tap and other great spots for outdoor dining and drinks

Royal Cafe Narberth takes its name from the building's former life as Royal Bank, and it's one of the few spots on the lower Main Line with a liquor license.
There's a massive outdoor area that can accommodate 70 socially distanced people and the tables are covered with tents and umbrellas so you can dine rain or shine.
Favorites include the Murder Hornet pizza with spicy honey, the lobster roll sandwich and the Royal burger. The restaurant serves craft cocktails and there's even a slushy machine!
Hero Kitchen: Soul food quartet combine forces to take care of frontline workers
The city's favorite soul food impresarios, Ben and Robert Bynum, have been working on a new project that shows their souls really are in the right place.
The Hero Kitchen is a way for them to show their appreciation for front line medical workers. They prepare and deliver individually packaged meals to them as they work in hospitals and nursing homes in the area.
The effort is sustained by donations, and they plan to continue as long as those workers have to put themselves at risk battling COVID-19.
Darnel's Cake and Birdie's Biscuits are baking up sweet and savory treats
Darnel's Cakes and Birdie's Biscuits were both named after beloved family members.
Kyle Cuffie-Scott's cousin, Darnel, passed away from complications of the AIDS virus. So his baked goods company, Darnel's Cakes, is named in his honor and works to raise awareness of HIV-AIDS.
Jeffery Presley's great grandmother's nickname was Birdie, and she was known for her biscuits.
So he recreated her recipe and started Birdie's Biscuits.
Both baker-chefs are graduates of culinary schools, and both continue to sell their baked goods locally through the COVID-19 crisis.
Baology goes mobile with Taiwanese street food delivery
Located just blocks from City Hall, Baology has mostly relied on the Center City business district for its customer base.
Since many of the employees who work in that area are not coming into the city, Baology decided to bring the food to them.
The Taiwanese-inspired cuisine is now being packaged for suburban and city customers and delivered to their door.
You can get a week's worth of meals or party platters for small gatherings or special occasions.
The doors of the center city restaurant are closed but six employees remain working in the kitchen. Each meal comes with the same passion and attention to local ingredients that Baology has always considered important.
Cuba Libre is serving up a virtual trip to the island during COVID-19
After nearly four months closed, one of the oldest restaurants in Old City has reopened its doors with a one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience.
With no indoor dining allowed, the city let the restaurant build a deck over a parking lane. Known as a parklet or streetery, it's covered in lush tropical plants.
The chef took advantage of the downtime to create some new authentic Cuban dishes for the menu like the Picadillo Cubano, Enchilada Cubana and the shrimp cocktail.
PHS Pop Up, Parks on Tap are perfect spots for outdoor fun
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's Pop Up Garden on South Street is back for its sixth season.
The PHS Pop Up provides a lush landscape designed by the horticultural experts. The food and drinks are provided by the same group that owns Khyber Pass and Cantina Los Caballitos. The atmosphere is like a summer picnic with all the safety precautions in place to provide proper social distancing, mask-wearing and contactless service. All the proceeds are used to support PHS's work in the Philadelphia community.
Parks on Tap returns with a twist on its normal mobile happy hour. This year they are setting up in more permanent locations.
There is one at Fairmount Park's Horticultural Center and the other is in the shadow of the Art Museum at the end of Boathouse Row.
Both are offering a similar menu of drinks and food and beautiful scenery.
Coffee Closet with Barista Jake serves up fresh joe for a charitable cause
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
Jake McFarland is autistic. He loves making coffee for his dad. His parents took notice of his new love of coffee and gave him his own coffee cart in their family record store.
He serves coffee to patrons who come in and the proceeds are donated to local charities in the Philadelphia Area. The cart has become extremely popular due to Jake's personality and he loves serving the coffee. His mom hopes to grow the cart and employee other young adults with special needs to help them learn important life skills.
