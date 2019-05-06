Food & Drink

Parks on Tap, Philly's traveling beer garden is on the move again

EMBED <>More Videos

The mobile restaurant and bar will pop up in more than 20 parks throughout the city from now through October.

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
This is the fourth season for Parks on Tap and the mobile 250-seat restaurant and bar will pop up in more than 20 parks throughout the city through early October. Bring your kids and your dog. Parks on Tap provides the food, beer and shade while you get to know your parks and your neighbors and maybe make some new friends.

Parks on Tap | 2019 schedule and locations|Facebook


---------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly
Driver in South Philly crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire
Show More
Nurse accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients
Large stones tumble from facade of Fishtown Church
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
More TOP STORIES News