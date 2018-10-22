Parlour Ice Cream brings sweet frozen treats to Lower Merion Township

A new spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 18 W. Lancaster Ave., the new addition is called Parlour Ice Cream.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with the banana peanut butter chip or the chocolate chip cookie dough flavor. Not sure what to choose? Parlour will let you try a couple of samples.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Parlour Ice Cream seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Alice K. added, "They have a big range of flavors to choose from. The ice cream is freshly made, and is also pretty reasonably priced. "
And Ben T. wrote, "The owners are very friendly, and the line moves super quick. Did I mention they have minis for $1? And you can try all sorts of flavors."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Parlour Ice Cream is open from 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
