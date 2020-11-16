FYI Philly

Part pie, part cake, meet the family behind the hybrid dessert 'pake'

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What do you get when you combine a pie with a cake? A 'pake', of course.

Deen and Hasiynah Mohammed are the parents of four young children and the owners of New Freedom Pie.

They make and sell the hybrid dessert called 'pake'. It's part bean pie, and part cheesecake, The Original BeanCheese Pake pays homage to the quintessential Muslim staple of the bean pie.

Bean pies originated in the urban centers of America in the mid-to-late-fifties, and Deen's father had a route where he sold the pies.

The recipe has been handed down in his family, and now Deen and his family sell their baked goods all around the region via online pre-orders and local pop-ups.

New Freedom Pie | Facebook | Instagram
267-536-9080
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi dessert
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Check out 2 additions to Philly's booming Latino restaurant scene
Ardmore adds Boyd's pop-up shop for trendy threads
Madelange Laroche Bridal Salon creating dreams and fulfilling them
FYI Loves the Arts: WPA Travel Posters, Fabric Workshop and Museum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly announces sweeping new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Cold Overnight
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
'Significant community spread' of COVID-19 in all settings in Pa., officials say
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Show More
Home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass
Nearly half of Biden transition team are people of color
Thousands without power after gusty storm
Hurricane Iota now a 'catastrophic' CAT 5 storm
More TOP STORIES News