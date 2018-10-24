Pat's Pizza & Pasta brings Italian fare to Graduate Hospital

A new Italian spot, offering pizza and salads, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Pat's Pizza & Pasta, the new addition is located at 1410 South St. in Graduate Hospital.
Expect to see a diverse selection of traditional Italian and American eats, including pizza, burgers, pasta and sandwiches. Look for the new lobster ravioli stuffed with Maine lobster, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, leeks and topped with vodka sauce.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has made a promising start.
Manolis D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, "By far one of my favorite places. The cheesesteaks get you full from just half a sandwich. My taste buds were going wild."
And Scott B. wrote, "The employees are very nice, and the manager was around, who was also very kind and inviting. It's good to have owners in the area who care about their customers."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pat's Pizza & Pasta is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
