Paving for pizza: Domino's fills potholes in Delaware, more cities

Domino's fixing potholes to save pizzas.

Domino's is on a mission to save your pizza.

The company is going town to town, fixing potholes that can put your precious pies at risk.

"Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino's. We can't stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we're helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads," Domino's said.

They already have fixed 40 potholes in Milford, Delaware. According to their report, four crew members worked 10 hours to repair 10 roads.

"We appreciated the extra paving for pizza funds to stretch our street repair budget as we addressed more potholes than usual," Milford City Manager Eric Norenberg told Domino's.



But why stop there?

The Delaware Valley can nominate even more cities that are plagued with potholes. Just go to pavingforpizza.com and enter your zip code.

If your town is picked, it will receive funds to help repair roads, so pizzas can make it home safely.

Domino's has created an interactive experience showing what happens when the delivery driver goes over a pothole, and it's as bad as you would imagine. Toppings are sloshing all over the place, with some slices even landing on top of each other.

You can check out the interactive experience here.

