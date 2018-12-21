Pedialyte is meant for kids but it has become the go-to hangover cure for millions.
And now the company has a sparkling new product just for adults.
The medical-grade fizzy drink is called "Sparkling Rush Powder."
The new hydration solution comes in small packs and contains essential minerals such as sodium and potassium.
It is another attempt by the company to market products to adults.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Just in time for New Year's Eve: Pedialyte offering hangover helper powder for adults
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News