RECALL

Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks

FILE - Pile of Goldfish crackers made by Pepperidge Farm (Shutterstock)

Pepperidge Farm announced a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular Goldfish snacks Monday evening.

The company said in a statement on its website that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.

The four affected varieties are:

  • Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

  • Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

  • Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

  • Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel


Pepperidge Farm created a chart with the affected products' universal product codes and sell by dates to help consumers determine whether they have the potentially contaminated crackers.

The company said consumers who have purchased these products shouldn't eat them. Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also apply for reimbursement on Pepperidge Farms' website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsnack foodsnacksrecallproduct recallsconsumeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
New American bistro Louie Louie now open in University City
Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Spanish spots
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Accused DJ impersonator arrested in Virginia
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Show More
Pence speaks at Philadelphia Sheraton
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
More News