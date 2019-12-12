Food & Drink

Pepsi releasing new coffee-infused soda this spring with twice as much caffeine

If caffeine is what you need to get going, Pepsi has got you covered.

Listen to this - Pepsi's new drink has twice as much caffeine as a regular soda.



It's called Pepsi Cafe. The drink is coffee-infused cola an it also comes in vanilla.

It will hit store shelves in April 2020.

Pepsi representatives say cola sales have been flat for at least two decades.

They also said consumers are looking for drinks that are functional, meaning they provide some nutritional benefits or energy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodpepsisodaconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrant issued for father in fatal shooting of high school football star
Philadelphia police sergeant arrested on assault charges
Alshon Jeffery out for season with foot injury
Michael Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl amid pushback
Local teen hoping to find stem cell transplant match
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Show More
Philadelphia Union USL club to rebrand as Union II
Official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
Trump says Greta Thunberg has 'anger management problem' in tweet
AccuWeather: Sunny, but cold today
NYC college student stabbed to death during mugging in park
More TOP STORIES News