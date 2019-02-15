Philadelphia college hoops results: Who won big this week?

Missed this week in college basketball?
On Thursday, Feb. 7 the Drexel University men's team hosted UNC Wilmington at home in a match up that saw Dragons best the Seahawks 69-57. Later that week on Saturday, Feb. 9 however the Dragons suffered a narrow 84-86 loss to the College of Charleston. Meanwhile, the Drexel women racked up a victory over Delaware on Sunday 58-41.
Friday, Feb. 8 the Saint Joseph men's team matched up with Saint Louis at home where they earned an impressive 91-61 victory. On Feb. 12 Saint Joseph fell to the St. Bonaventure men's team 51-76. The Saint Joseph's women squeaked out a win over UMass on Wednesday, Feb. 13 in a nail biter game with a final score 55-54.
The Penn men's team played back to back games on the road last week. The Quakers toppled Brown on Friday, Feb. 8 92-82, but suffered a loss to Yale the next day 65-78. The Penn women's team met the same two schools at home, where they triumphed over Brown 83-43 and Yale 54-48.
Temple University men's team traveled to Oklahoma last week where they met the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 9. The Hurricanes blew away the Owls 76-58. On Wednesday, Feb. 13 Temple had better luck on their own turf where they defeated Southern Methodist University 82-74.
The Temple women's fell to the formidable University of Connecticut at home on Saturday, Feb. 9 74-109.
Tonight, catch the Saint Joseph men's team at Davidson. Penn is hosting Dartmouth and Harvard back to back tonight and tomorrow.
Women's games to look forward to include Drexel hosting Hofstraand Northeastern tonight and Sunday respectively, and Penn visiting Dartmouth and Harvard today and tomorrow.
