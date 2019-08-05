FYI Philly

Philadelphia Magazine ultimate ice cream guide

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
From a Central American street food spot dishing out Instagram-worthy churro sundaes to a Kensington coffee shop making artisan gelato with 14 ears of corn or a full pound of basil, you never know where you might find summer's favorite refresher.

Philadelphia Magazine Ice Cream Guide: 9 Unexpected Places to Get Incredible Ice Cream in Philly

El Merkury | Facebook
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103|
267-457-5952

Flow State Coffee Bar | Facebook
2413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-702-0280

Weckerly's Ice Cream | Instagram
9 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-423-2000

a. bar | Facebook
1737 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-825-7035

Somerset Splits | Instagram
2600 E Somerset St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Arctic Scoop | Facebook

1812 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

La Guerrerense | Facebook
1143 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-639-9817

Dre's Homemade Water Ice and Ice Cream | Facebook
484-381-0689

