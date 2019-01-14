Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurant Newcomers
Every year, Philly Mag comes out with its list of 50 Best Restaurants. Jeannette Reyes visits some newcomers to the list. Philly's 50 Best Restaurants
Suraya
1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-302-1900
The Love
130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555
Cadence Restaurant
161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19123
215-419-7537
Andiario
106 W. Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380
484-887-0919
Stock Rittenhouse
1935 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-988-9480
Stock Fishtown
308 E. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-425-5307
Middle Child
248 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19107
267-930-8344
Philly Cooks at 2300 Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
