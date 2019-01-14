FYI PHILLY

Philadelphia Magazine's 50 best restaurant newcomers

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly Mag has a list of '50 Best Restaurants' that comes out every year.Here's a look at some that made the list for the first time.

Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurant Newcomers
Every year, Philly Mag comes out with its list of 50 Best Restaurants. Jeannette Reyes visits some newcomers to the list. Philly's 50 Best Restaurants

Suraya
1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-302-1900

The Love
130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555

Cadence Restaurant
161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19123
215-419-7537

Andiario
106 W. Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380
484-887-0919

Stock Rittenhouse
1935 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-988-9480

Stock Fishtown
308 E. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-425-5307

Middle Child
248 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19107
267-930-8344

Philly Cooks at 2300 Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
foodFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
Watch Jan. 10 FYI Philly: All things new around Philly
Watch Jan. 5 FYI Philly
Our favorite 2018 spots & bloopers | Dec. 27 FYI Philly
Watch FYI Philly's last-minute shopping and holiday things to-do list
FYI Philly's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Watch Jan. 10 FYI Philly: All things new around Philly
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
In the Kitchen with Alessi - Bringing Back Family Meals
FDA recalls Bauer's Candies due to possible exposure to Hepatitis A
US sees avocado shortage ahead of the Super Bowl
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back
Foles has message for Eagles fans
Charging documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Driver crashes stolen SUV into apartment building
Police seek family of pedestrian killed in New Castle
AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Monday
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
Show More
Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down'
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
Philadelphia Wings apologize for racist comments by announcer
Driver flips car outside Somerton church
NFL player finds homeless man who helped dig him out snow
More News