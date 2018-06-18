Philadelphia's 5 best spots to indulge in French fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Parc
Photo: Parc/Yelp
Topping the list is Parc. Located at 227 S. 18th St. at Rittenhouse Square, this spot is the most popular high-end French restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,979 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant celebrates French cuisine with expansive breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner menus. Expect to find dishes like trout amandine with haricots verts and lemon brown butter, and duck a l'orange with sauteed spinach and red bliss potatoes. There are also daily entree specials, along with a diverse wine, whiskey and cocktail list.
2. Bistrot La Minette
Photo: Elva l./Yelp
Next up is Queen Village's Bistrot La Minette, situated at 623 S. Sixth St. With 4.5 stars out of 518 reviews on Yelp, the French breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
The seasonal menu features dishes made from scratch, such as red wine-braised lamb with olives, orange, carrots, tomatoes and roasted potatoes, and escargot with bone marrow, anchovies, garlic, fennel seeds and nutmeg. Bistrot also offers a five-course tasting menu and wine pairing nightly.
3. Bibou
Photo: john r./Yelp
Bella Vista's Bibou, located at 1009 S. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy French spot 4.5 stars out of 337 reviews.
Reservations are required at this BYOB restaurant that serves up a changing tasting menu Wednesday through Saturday. Visit the website for each week's selections.
Yelp reviewer Carlos B., who visited in May, raved about the restaurant and its seven-course prix fixe menu: "Everything from the service to the food itself is perfectly done. The chef is phenomenal and the foie gras was simply the best I have had. The dishes are inventive but familiar in a comforting way, well balanced with flavor and texture."
4. Laurel
Photo: DWAYNE Y./Yelp
Laurel, a French and New American spot in East Passyunk, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 271 Yelp reviews.
Chef Nicholas Elmi crafts this restaurant's prix fixe menu using local and seasonal ingredients. You can bring your own bottle with no corkage fee, or choose from a variety of wines, beers and spirits. Check out the current menu here and head over to 1617 E. Passyunk Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Townsend
photo: will s./yelp
Also in East Passyunk, check out Townsend, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.
Chef Townsend Wentz's menu also changes with the season and includes dishes such as beef tartare with grilled manchego tartine and cressonnette, and lavender-braised rabbit with spring vegetables and liver mousse. Treat yourself at this French spot by heading over to 1623 E. Passyunk Ave.