Philadelphia's bagels in the spotlight on National Bagel Day

They're not just a convenient bite for commuters in a rush. Served as part of a sandwich or pizza, bagels can easily carry lunch or dinner. National Bagel Day is a chance to broaden your horizons at one of Philadelphia's bagel bakeries.
Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top bagel shops around.
1. Talia's Grille
Photo: leann h./Yelp
Topping the list is Talia's Grille. Located at 122 W. Girard Ave. in Northern Liberties, the Mediterranean spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, is the highest rated bagel spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp.
2. Cafe Walnut
Photo: heidi c./Yelp
Next up is Old City's Cafe Walnut, situated at 703 Walnut St. With 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score salads, caffeinated beverages and bagels has proven to be a local favorite.
3. OCF Coffee House
Photo: sari marissa g./Yelp
Spring Garden's OCF Coffee House, located at 2100 Fairmount Ave., is another top choice for bagels, with Yelpers giving the community-centric coffee shop, which offers vegan and gluten-free options, four stars out of 342 reviews.
4. The Bagel Place
Photo: jessica m./Yelp
The Bagel Place, a spot to score bagels, sandwiches, coffee and tea in Queen Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 97 Yelp reviews. Head over to 404 Queen St. to see for yourself.
5. Knead Bagels
Photo: nick d. /Yelp
Over in Old City, check out Knead Bagels, which has earned four stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score bagels, sandwiches and salads at 725 Walnut St.