Food & Drink

Philadelphia's top 3 cideries to visit now

Photo: Kurant Brew & Brew/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best cideries near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cideries in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.


1. Original 13 Ciderworks




Photo: Original 13 Ciderworks/Yelp

Topping the list is Original 13 Ciderworks. Located at 1526 N. American St. in Old Kensington, the cidery, pub and traditional American spot is the highest rated cidery in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hale & True




Photo: brandon r./Yelp

Next up is Bella Vista's Hale & True, situated at 613 S. Seventh St. With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the cidery, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kurant Brew & Brew




Photo: nick d./Yelp

Fishtown's Kurant Brew & Brew, located at 436 E. Girard Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cidery and cocktail bar four stars out of 17 reviews.
  • Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling
  • This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time
  • Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go


---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute
Eagles hosting Draft Party at the Linc, tickets are free
Travis Scott, Cardi B headlining Made In America 2019
Phillies fans travel to Washington D.C. for Harper's return
Your complete guide to Bryce Harper's return to D.C.
Serviceman killed in training lost father in training accident in '04
Temple plans to be tobacco-free campus by fall semester
Show More
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Some Rain Late
SEPTA installs historical displays to honor Cecil B. Moore
Police: Suspect sought in burglary of Parkside school
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Woman may be charged with murder 13 years after shooting neighbor
More TOP STORIES News