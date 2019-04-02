Philadelphia's top 3 cideries to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cideries in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Original 13 Ciderworks
Photo: Original 13 Ciderworks/Yelp
Topping the list is Original 13 Ciderworks. Located at 1526 N. American St. in Old Kensington, the cidery, pub and traditional American spot is the highest rated cidery in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp.
2. Hale & True
Photo: brandon r./Yelp
Next up is Bella Vista's Hale & True, situated at 613 S. Seventh St. With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the cidery, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Kurant Brew & Brew
Photo: nick d./Yelp
Fishtown's Kurant Brew & Brew, located at 436 E. Girard Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cidery and cocktail bar four stars out of 17 reviews.
