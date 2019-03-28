Food & Drink

Philadelphia's top 5 breweries, ranked

Yards Brewing Company. | Photo: Ashley J./Yelp

By Hoodline
1. Bar Hygge




Photo: T B./Yelp

Topping the list is Bar Hygge. Located at 1720 Fairmount Ave. in Spring Garden, the brewery and gastropub is the highest rated brewery in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 273 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yards Brewing Company




Photo: Josh G./Yelp

Next up is Northern Liberties's Yards Brewing Company, situated at 500 Spring Garden St. With four stars out of 584 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dock Street Brewery




Photo: dock street brewery/Yelp

Cedar Park's Dock Street Brewery, located at 701 S. 50th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery and vegetarian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 521 reviews.

4. 2nd Story Brewing




Photo: dasom k./Yelp

Over in Old City, check out 2nd Story Brewing, which has earned four stars out of 481 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, brewery and New American spot at 117 Chestnut St.

5. Philadelphia Brewing Company




Photo: lucas e./Yelp

And then there's Philadelphia Brewing Company, an East Kensington favorite with 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews. Stop by 2440 Frankford Ave. to hit up the next time you're in the mood.
